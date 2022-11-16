The Offside Rule Weekly: How Should We Feel About Qatar 2022?

Coming just 4 days before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kait and Lynsey look ahead to the 22nd edition of the huge global event that is the football World Cup. After a buildup defined by reports of corruption, an estimated 7,000 migrant worker deaths, human rights abuses and the potentially devastating environment impact of staging a winter World Cup, we analyse how we are supposed to feel ahead of the tournament’s opening game. In order to do this best we are joined by SBS reporter Adrian Arcuili to find out how the Australian broadcasters are planning to cover the event, hear his first hand account of what life is like in Qatar and touch upon the Socceroos chances of success.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.