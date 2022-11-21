The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Buchanan and a place in the stadium: home or away?

Posted on November 21, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Lynsey Hooper is with former England and Arsenal captain Faye White and The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur to take you through a big WSL weekend and more.

An exclusive interview with Chelsea’s 5 times Champions League winner Kadeisha Buchanan.

And we chat about away ends and big stadiums with Football Supporters Association Women’s Game Network Manager Debs Dilworth.

Plus, what more could Arsenal have done against United? Is Zelem underrated? And how do you hit a strike like Cuthbert’s?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

