The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Queen of the Jungle Jill and Howay the Lasses

Posted on November 28, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Matt Davies-Adams is with ex-Lioness and current Bristol City coach Anita Asante, as well as sports broadcaster Anne-Marie Batson.

Join us as we chat about Jill Scott the Queen of the Jungle, One Love armbands, European results and life at Bristol City.

Plus we talk record breaking attendances with Newcastle United’s Head of Women’s Football, Su Cumming, and manager Becky Langley.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

Listen to Google Podcasts

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2022 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: