The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Queen of the Jungle Jill and Howay the Lasses

Matt Davies-Adams is with ex-Lioness and current Bristol City coach Anita Asante, as well as sports broadcaster Anne-Marie Batson.

Join us as we chat about Jill Scott the Queen of the Jungle, One Love armbands, European results and life at Bristol City.

Plus we talk record breaking attendances with Newcastle United’s Head of Women’s Football, Su Cumming, and manager Becky Langley.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.