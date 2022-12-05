The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Big Boots to Fill

Lynsey Hooper is with former Australia player Alicia Ferguson-Cook and Tim Stillman to chat about the weekend’s WSL action and more.

Why are women still wearing men’s fit boots? Is this causing injuries? And what’s the solution? Find out more as we chat to Laura Youngson, co-founder of Ida Sports, and podiatric surgeon Dr Karli Richards.

Plus, have a go at our quiz. It’s all about the men’s World Cup stats that forget about the women.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.