The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Frosty derbies, Liverpool’s Beard and 2022 Awards

Lynsey Hooper is with Manchester United’s Aoife Mannion and football writer Carrie Dunn for the WSL Christmas finale, ACL injuries and 2022 awards.

Plus in an exclusive interview Liverpool manager Matt Beard reflects on the past year for the newly promoted side.

And the Co-Founder and CEO of the Women’s Sports Trust Tammy Parlour joins us to share just how much women’s sport has grown in the past decade.

All wrapped up with an end of year montage!

