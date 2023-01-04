The Offside Rule Weekly: Predictions for 2023

Hello and welcome to the first Offside Rule of 2023! Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill to peer into a crystal ball for some 2023 predictions. Who will win the Premier League? Who will make it into the top four? Which Premier League clubs will go down? Which manager will be first to win the sack race? Who will win the Champions League in the men’s game? Will England win the Women’s World Cup? Lots to get into, tuck in!

