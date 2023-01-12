The Offside Rule Weekly: Inside the Messi Documentary

Hello and welcome back to The Offside Rule. For our second episode of 2023, we are joined by the BBC’s Creative Director Gabby Cook, who worked as Executive Director on the Messi documentary to find out exactly what went on behind the scenes. What were their aims and ambitions before starting the project? What did they learn about the character of the great man? As well as all the inside information behind making such a monumental project. As if that wasn’t enough we also chat EFL Cup results, Gianluca Vialli and Lynsey’s dangerous Soccer Saturday broadcasts.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.