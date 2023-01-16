The Offside Rule Women’s Football: 2023 begins with a derby, maternity and Flaherty

Lynsey Hooper is back as the WSL kicks off for 2023. She’s joined by former Arsenal and England captain Faye White and The Athletic’s Michael Cox.

Join us to hear from Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Ella Toone, as we discuss the London derby, United moving up to second, maternity, awards and much more.

