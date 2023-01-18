The Offside Rule Weekly: The Secrets of the January Transfer Window

Hello and welcome back to The Offside Rule. On today’s episode Kait, Lynsey and Hayley are joined by football agent and former Sporting Director Roberto De Fanti, to find out exactly what goes on behind the scenes in the transfer window. How do football agents operate? What are some of the challenges faced by the winter window and what is one deal that he worked on that he wished had gone through? We find out the answers to all those questions and also hear our take on the BBC’s FA Cup prank and an alarming brush with football from a bygone era for Lynsey.

