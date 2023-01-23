The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Hashtag United and time to bring back the summer league?

Lynsey Hooper is with ex-Lioness Laura Bassett and The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur to chat about the women’s football action (or inaction) this week, from frozen pitches to data and pregnancy.

Plus we discuss whether El Clasico is a real rivalry in the women’s game with The Athletic’s Laia Cervello, and why Barcelona didn’t get a medal ceremony after winning the Super Cup.

And we’re joined by the FA Cup top scorer Sammy Rowland from fourth tier Hashtag United, ahead of the WSL clubs entering in the fourth round.

