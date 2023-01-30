The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Russo to Arsenal? Plus Pennock on causing on FA Cupset

Lynsey Hooper is with former Spurs captain Jenna Schillaci and freelance women’s football writer for outlets such as the i newspaper and World Soccer, Glenn Moore. Join us to discuss all the weekend’s FA Cup action, transfers and much more.

Plus The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur jumps on to chat about David Ornstein’s exclusive on Arsenal offering a world record fee for Alessia Russo.

The goalscorer in the big upset of the weekend, Birmingham’s Jade Pennock, reacts to netting against Everton in an exclusive interview.

And Jenna gives us the inside track on the Spurs academy.

