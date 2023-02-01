The Offside Rule Weekly: How to Correct Biases Against Women’s Sports?

Hello and welcome back to The Offside Rule where today Kait, Lynsey and Hayley speak to former New Zealand footballer turned marketing guru Rebecca Sowden about her latest campaign correcttheinternet.com. She has set out to eradicate the inherent biases found in search engines that marginalise sportswomen and their achievements. We find out about her aims and ambitions for the project, what we can do to help and her thoughts on how much has changed in football since her days as a player. We also discuss all the gossip from deadline day, Lionel Messi’s instagram account and find out what school pupils made of Lynsey as she stepped into the role of teacher.

