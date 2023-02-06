The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Been there, done that, couldn’t get the t-shirt

Lynsey Hooper is with ex-Arsenal and England player Rachel Yankey and The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur to take you through the dramatic draws of the WSL weekend and the tasty transfers.

Listen in to hear about the time Lauren James joined Arsenal senior training at 14 years old and stunned Rachel Yankey.

Charlotte tells us about the PSG player charged with assault who still got signed in the transfer window.

Plus, even been frustrated you couldn’t buy a women’s shirt? We chat about the growing merchandise industry with Helen Hardy, founder of the women’s football store Foudys, and Arsenal oracle Tim Stillman.

