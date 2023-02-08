The Offside Rule Weekly: Goodbye for now!

Posted on February 8, 2023 in Podcasts

The Offside Rule is finishing… for now. Unfortunately The Athletic are making some changes to their audio offering so the Offside Rule in its current home is no more. We are therefore looking for new brands, companies or an individual person to come to our rescue. Please use the email above if you are interested. To commemorate the last episode of The Offside Rule for the time-being, we spoke to some of the former alumni that have worked in some guise for The Offside Rule over the last 10 years to hear about how their careers have evolved and what they learnt during their time working with us. It’s going to be emotional… enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

1 Comment on The Offside Rule Weekly: Goodbye for now!

  1. bazlfc1 // February 9, 2023 at 12:38 am // Reply

    Sad times 😪 my favourite pod every week to listen thank you ladies for all the work you do for the past years 🙏

