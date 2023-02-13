The Offside Rule Women’s Football: The gloves are off

Lynsey Hooper is here for a goalkeeping special with ex-England and Manchester City keeper Karen Bardsley and former Tottenham and Crystal Palace keeper Chloe Morgan.

Liverpool goalkeeper Rachael Laws joins us to chat about the psychology behind the position.

And join us to discuss the latest WSL action. Was it a red card for Toone? Why is there so much goalkeeper rotation in the WSL right now? Can we measure a goalkeeper’s success in terms of clean sheets?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.