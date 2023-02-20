The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Clark Cup, Cameroon and Cymru

Lynsey Hooper is with ex-England captain Faye White and The Athletic duo of Charlotte Harpur and Michael Cox to talk Lionesses, Ona Batlle, Super League and much more.

Leah Williamson tells us what she thinks of switching into midfield.

Plus, Italian journalist Lucia Pirola gives us the low down on Italy.

We get an African update from the World Cup qualifiers courtesy of journalist Alasdair Howorth.

And ahead of the FA Cup 5th round, we talk prize money with Michele Adams MBE, the Chair of Cardiff City Ladies, the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

