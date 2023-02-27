The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Taking the onus off Jonas and fixing the internet

Lynsey Hooper is with ex-WSL defender turned PFA women’s football EDI officer, Fern Whelan and The Athletic’s Art De Roche for your weekly women’s football update.

What let Arsenal down against Chelsea? Perfect protest timing from France’s star players? And are the right people leading the new group deciding the future of women’s football?

Plus producer Sophie chats about tailoring artificial intelligence to fight online abuse towards female athletes specifically and clearing the internet of the male default with Kasey Machin, COO of Areto Labs, and Rebecca Sowden, ex-New Zealand international and founder of Team Heroine.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.