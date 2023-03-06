The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Gunners Glory, French Crisis and International Women’s Day Allies

Lynsey Hooper is joined by Leeds United legend and broadcasting superstar Lucy Ward and The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur to analyse the Conti Cup final, the crisis in the French team, International Women’s Day Allies and so much more.

We hear from Anton Toloui on what he thinks “ally” means, how much the landscape has changed for women in football, changing stereotypes and his broadcasting bugbears.

Charlotte explains what went down at the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit including the radical proposal to put women’s football games in the Saturday 3pm Blackout and the latest news surrounding the French national team’s crisis.

