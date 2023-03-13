The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Chelsea return to the top, Bunny Shaw scores goals, and criticisms of Canada Soccer

Joining Lynsey Hooper this week to go through the latest news and developments in the women’s game it’s The Athletic’s Michael Cox and Bristol City coach Anita Asante. This week the team react to Chelsea returning to the top of the league, despite not being at their best, they discuss Leah Williamson’s best position, and give some much overdue hype and praise to Man City’s Bunny Shaw. Plus we speak with The Athletic’s Steph Yang for the latest with the Canada Soccer hearings, and Charlotte Harpur brings us up to date with France following Corinne Diacre’s sacking.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.