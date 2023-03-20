The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Is this real life? Is this just fantasy?

Lynsey Hooper is with The Athletic’s Harriet Drudge and Sarah Shephard for your latest women’s football fix after the FA Cup weekend where Lewes hosted giants Man United and Villa shocked Man City.

Why isn’t there an official women’s fantasy football? We chat to El Bill from ShePlays who have set up their own fantasy league. She tells us about the struggles to find stats and why you shouldn’t pick Leah Williamson.

Plus ahead of El Clasico and Bayern against Wolfsburg, Alina Ruprecht updates us on how Georgia Stanway has been getting on in Munich.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.