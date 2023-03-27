The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Title race bets, Chelsea players’ plane and Merricks

Lynsey Hooper is with The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur and Ali Rampling for our latest show after a big women’s football weekend.

In an exclusive interview Brighton’s interim manager Amy Merricks flags lack of female coaches and calls for change.

Plus, how will the top four finish? How’d you solve a problem like Spurs? And should Liverpool’s goal have been chalked off?

Ex-Spurs goalkeeper and now The Athletic’s Women’s Football Editor, Chloe Morgan, joins us to chat about the North London derby. And The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill jumps on to dissect the Merseyside derby.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.