The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Slobberknocker, a Wrexham exclusive and Barcelona’s high bar

Anne-Marie Batson is with a host of Athletic voices for your latest women’s football fix.

Wrexham’s star goalkeeper Delyth Morgan chats to us for an exclusive interview after securing promotion to the top Welsh league for their movie star owners.

Carl Anka and Harriet Drudge have a close look at Manchester United’s forwards after the tense FA Cup victory over Brighton.

And Charlotte Harpur, Art de Roche and Laia Cervello look ahead to the Champions League semi-finals.

