The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Roses, a top ACL surgeon and surprise back 5s

Lynsey Hooper is with The Athletic trio of Charlotte Harpur, Michael Cox and Laia Cervello for your latest women’s football show.

We react to Leah Williamson’s devastating ACL injury and speak exclusively to consultant knee surgeon Andy Williams about the science behind the issue.

We talk tactics as we dissect the Champions League semi-final first legs.

And have our title race predictions changed after the week’s results?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.