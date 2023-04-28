The Offside Rule Women’s Football: In conversation with Mary Earps

In this special bonus episode, Carl Anka and Charlotte Harpur speak to Manchester United’s Euro-winning goalkeeper Mary Earps about keeping clean sheets, being on the cusp of an historic league and cup double, tap dancing to Pop Goes The Weasel and plenty more.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.