The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Breaking records and hearts at Arsenal

This Athletic Women’s Football Podcast is a little bit special as we come to you from Emirates stadium following a record breaking match as Arsenal exited the Champions League following a last minute winner for Wolfsburg to set up a final against Barcelona. So join us at Arsenal for the biggest and best analysis in the women’s game. Hear exclusive interviews with Faye White and Kenza Dali, get the best analysis with Michael Cox, Chloe Morgan, and Charlotte Harpur. All that plus interviews with Jen Beattie and Jill Roord. It’s Lynsey Hooper and Abi Paterson hosting and it’s all courtesy of Arsenal Football Club.

