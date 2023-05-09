The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Bouncy castles, doppelgängers and a Man United exclusive

Lynsey Hooper is with The Athletic’s Ali Rampling and producer Sophie Penney for your latest women’s football update after a dramatic result for Manchester City tipped the title race.

Manchester United’s Hayley Ladd and Maya Le Tissier join us to talk about women’s-fit boots and chasing that WSL trophy.

The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur gives us the low down as Lyon say au revoir to pioneer Jean-Michel Aulas.

Plus a look ahead to the FA Cup final at a sold out Wembley.

