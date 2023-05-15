The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Backflips, stats and gaming with Man City’s Casparij

Lynsey Hooper is with The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur and Carl Anka to react to the FA Cup final and more.

Manchester City’s Kerstin Casparij talks about gaming with producer Sophie ahead of the big Manchester derby.

We chat about statistics in the women’s game with Steph Harries, Managing Director of the Women’s Sports Group who worked for stats company Opta/Perform when the WSL first launched.

Plus, we preview the huge week coming up in the WSL where the title and relegation battles could be decided.

