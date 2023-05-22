The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Down to the wire

Lynsey Hooper is with The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur and Michael Cox after late WSL drama means it will all be decided on the last weekend of the season.

Join us as we chat about Roebuck’s red, Eriksson’s elation and Reading’s regret.

We react to Lyon winning their league for the 16th time – how do you solve a problem like the French league?

Plus, The Athletic’s Meg Linehan and Steph Yang take a closer look at Michele Kang’s historic move in women’s football business – the new global multi-club women’s football group.

