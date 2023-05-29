The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Chelsea champions, Reading relegated and Ona Batlle exclusive

Lynsey Hooper is with The Athletic’s Harriet Drudge to discuss the WSL season finale including reaction from Chelsea superfan Kerrie Evans.

Plus a clip from an exclusive interview with Ona Batlle from The Athletic’s Katie Whyatt.

Lynsey looks back on the season with FA’s Director of the Women’s Professional Game, Kelly Simmons.

And The Athletic’s Laia Cervello joins us to preview the Champions League final.

