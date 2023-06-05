The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Two is Barcelona’s magic number

Lynsey Hooper is with Raphael Honigstein, Michael Cox and Laia Cervello to discuss the Champions League final and more.

Reaction from Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze, plus… how did Barcelona do it? Why is the number two so important? And what does this all mean for Wolfsburg’s future?

And we look ahead to the World Cup with reaction to the England and Germany squads as well as the drama around player release dates and broadcast deals.

