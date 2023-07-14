The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Women’s World Cup Preview

The Offside Rule returns to look ahead to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined to preview the tournament by former WSL star and England international, Natasha Dowie.

With selection dilemmas to sort through, how will the Lionesses fair and who will push them closest in the group stage?

How far can the Republic of Ireland go in their debut at the tournament?

With insights from all the top nations including Canada, France, Brazil and more… this is your essential Women’s World Cup preview.

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.