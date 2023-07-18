Fifa Women’s World Cup predictions: winners, Golden Boot, standout performer and surprise package

The offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports trio, WSL star and ex-England striker Tash Dowie, Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, have their say …

Who will win the tournament?

Tash Dowie: USA.

Lynsey Hooper: Germany.

Kait Borsay: France.

Who will claim the Golden Boot?

Tash: Alex Morgan.

Lyns: Alex Popp.

Kait: Beth England.

Who’ll be the Player of the Tournament?

Tash: Aitana Bonmati.

Lyns: Ada Hegerberg.

Kait: Sophia Smith.

Who will be the tournament’s surprise package?

Tash: Republic of Ireland.

Lyn: Brazil.

Kait: Portugal.

Listen to our bumper preview episode here