Fifa Women’s World Cup predictions: winners, Golden Boot, standout performer and surprise package
The offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports trio, WSL star and ex-England striker Tash Dowie, Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, have their say …
Who will win the tournament?
Tash Dowie: USA.
Lynsey Hooper: Germany.
Kait Borsay: France.
Who will claim the Golden Boot?
Tash: Alex Morgan.
Lyns: Alex Popp.
Kait: Beth England.
Who’ll be the Player of the Tournament?
Tash: Aitana Bonmati.
Lyns: Ada Hegerberg.
Kait: Sophia Smith.
Who will be the tournament’s surprise package?
Tash: Republic of Ireland.
Lyn: Brazil.
Kait: Portugal.
