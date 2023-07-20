The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Kick off, Kerr out and Kiwi shock

The Offside Rule brings you all the action as the Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper discuss the opening day with WSL player and ex-England international Tash Dowie. Plus Helen Hardy brings us the atmosphere from Down Under.

How did New Zealand pull off that shock against Norway for their first ever World Cup win? Phil Rollo is with us from Auckland to tell us what that moment felt like in the stadium.

After Sam Kerr announced she’s injured – how did Australia do trying to replace her?

And Irish journalist Ruby Malone joins us to analyse the Republic of Ireland’s first World Cup game.

Plus we look ahead to Friday with our new predictions game.

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.