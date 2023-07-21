The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Lionesses’s lineup, Spain reign and plenty of penalties

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined by Jade Moore, the Manchester United midfielder with over 50 England caps, to take you through the action.

As England prepare to face Haiti in their opening game on Saturday – how should they line up? Ex-England manager Hope Powell and Haitian journalist Caleb Jephte Pierre share their thoughts on this match.

How did Nigeria hold Olympic champions Canada to a draw? Journalists Mariam Kourabi and Samuel Ahmadu join us to digest that one.

What did we make of Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas in her opening match for Spain?

And we wrap it all up with our ‘Ones to Watch’ prediction game.

Join Lynsey HooperKait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

