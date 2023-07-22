The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England edge it, USA upbeat and rust all round

The Offside Rule is here to take you through the World Cup openers for England, defending champions USA and more.

Kait Borsay is joined by reporter Helen Hardy in Brisbane and Jade Moore, a Manchester United midfielder with over 50 England caps.

Should the European champions England be worried about only scoring one goal against Haiti who are ranked 53rd in the world?

Did Denmark show they’ll be a threat to England after that 1-0 win over China?

Is Sophia Smith’s brace for USA against Vietnam just the tip of the iceberg? Courtney Stith tells us more.

And do Japan need to be more careful with offside even with a 5-0 win over Zambia?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.