The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: France disappointing, Bunny sees red and Sweden last minute winner

The Offside Rule is here to take you through the World Cup openers for Sweden, France, former finalists the Netherlands and more.

Lynsey Hooper is joined by reporter Helen Hardy in Brisbane and former Lioness Tash Dowie.

Are France not the threat we thought they were? Journalist Vincent Roussel discusses the feeling of French fans after a disappointing draw.

Was Bunny Shaw reckless getting sent off like that?

Did South Africa deserve more from their game against Sweden? We chat to Frida Fagerlund who talks about Sweden’s performance.

And are the Netherlands more dangerous than pre-tournament predictions could make us think?

Finally, we pick our Ones to Watch.

