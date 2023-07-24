The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Germany Popp, Brazil turn up the heat and Italy leave it late

The Offside Rule is here to take you through the latest action from the Women’s World Cup as the goals flowed on Day 5.

Kait Borsay is joined by former Lioness Gilly Flaherty and Lynsey Hooper, to make sense of a dramatic day of action.

Hear our thoughts on Germany’s crushing 6-0 win over Morocco, including the post match thoughts of football journalist Annika Becker who was attending the game.

We heap praise on Ary Borges after she netted a hat-trick and created another goal in Brazil’s comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Panama.

And we keep you up to date with the latest results and picks in our “Ones to Watch” series.

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.