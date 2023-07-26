The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Ireland out, England get arty, Spain and Japan go through

The Offside Rule is here with your latest update from the Women’s World Cup, as Ireland are knocked out and the first teams make it through to the next round.

Lynsey Hooper is joined by reporter Helen Hardy and Jade Moore, the Manchester United player with over 50 England caps.

Ahead of England’s game against Denmark on Friday Alex Greenwood gives an update from the Lionesses’ camp.

After Ireland were sent home by Canada – what more could they have done?

Spain matched Japan’s tally of five against Zambia to make the next round – but can they beat the Japanese to top spot in the group?

Japan are also through with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica – what’s clicking for them this time round?

And who will be our ‘Ones to Watch’?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.