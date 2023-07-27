The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England ready, Australia shocked and USA held by Dutch in swimming caps

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup.

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are with WSL and ex-England striker Tash Dowie as England get ready for their next match and Australia suffer a shock.

We look ahead to the Lionesses’ match against Denmark with Helen Hardy and DR reporter Arnela Muminovic.

After Nigeria upset co-hosts Australia – how did Nigeria do it and what more could the Matildas have done?

Do the United States need to re-think their attacking line up after a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands? ESPN Reporter Caitlin Murray joins us to discuss this and more.

And could Portugal have done even more against Vietnam?

Plus we pick our ‘Ones to Watch’ as the pundits try to catch up with Kait.

