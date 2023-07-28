The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England top, Walsh wounded and James’ joy

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup as England defeat Denmark.

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are with WSL and ex-England striker Natasha Dowie for a breakdown of that Lauren James goal and reaction to Keira Walsh’s injury.

Can England replace Walsh? And how did Rachel Daly look at left back? Helen Hardy is with us to discuss it all.

How did England’s next opponents China look in their win over Haiti with 10 players?

After Argentina scored a goal of the tournament contender to equalise against South Africa, Norika Naidoo and Romina Sacher join us to digest the match.

Plus, who’s winning our Ones to Watch game?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.