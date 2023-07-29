The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: France overcome Brazil, Sweden through, Jamaica to follow?

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup as France beat Brazil to top the group.

Kait Borsay and Helen Hardy are with ex-England keeper Carly Telford for a chat about today’s matches and delve into goalkeeping performances across the tournament.

Are Brazil on the verge of an early exit from the World Cup? How far can the French team go? We speak with Women’s Football Journalists Julia Belas & Vincent Roussel who share their thoughts.

Is it time for a change in management in Italy?

Can Jamaica avoid defeat against Brazil next week and make it to the Round of 16?

Plus, who’s winning our Ones to Watch game?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.