The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Norway storm through, Colombia snatch victory, Benzina makes history

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup as France beat Brazil to top the group.

Kait Borsay and Helen Hardy are with ex-England keeper Carly Telford for a chat about today’s matches and preview Ireland’s final game tomorrow with Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion.

Colombia won an epic World Cup match against Germany, stealing victory in the 97th minute of the match.

Norway have arrived with an emphatic 6-0 win that sees them through to the Round of 16.

Switzerland knock out co-host New Zealand. Have the co-hosts missed a big opportunity?

Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup. We chat to Shireen Ahmed who talks about the significance of the moment.

Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion joins us to preview Ireland’s game tomorrow.

Plus, who’s winning our Ones to Watch game?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.