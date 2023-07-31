The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England prepped, Canada out, four for Australia and Japan

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup as England prepare for China.

Kait Borsay is with Helen Hardy and Aston Villa manager Carla Ward to figure out how England play without Keira Walsh and much more.

How can China threaten England? Paul Williams from The Asian Game podcast tells us more from Adelaide.

As Australia knock Canada out of the World Cup with a big win – would England rather face Nigeria or Australia if the Lionesses make it to the next round?

After Japan scored four against Spain, what’s making them so effective?

And who will we pick as our Ones to Watch?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports