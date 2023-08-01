The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England’s Lauren James effect, USA squeeze through and Dutch in seventh heaven

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup as England make it to the knockout rounds in style.

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are with WSL and ex-England striker Natasha Dowie to discuss England’s big 6-1 win over China and more.

What makes Lauren James so good? And what did we think of England’s new formation? Helen Hardy joins us from the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

After the USA made it to the next round by the narrowest of margins against Portugal, Sara Ach joins us to see what’s going wrong.

As the Netherlands score seven against Vietnam, how scared should the other teams be?

And who’s leading the Ones to Watch prediction game?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.