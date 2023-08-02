The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Marta bows out, Jamaica joy and South Africa stun Italy

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup after shock exits from Brazil and Italy.

Kait Borsay is with Lynsey Hooper and the WSL midfielder with over 50 England caps, Jade Moore, to figure out how Jamaica and South Africa pulled off the upsets.

After Jamaica knocked Marta out of the World Cup we catch up with ESPN reporter Alexis Nunes and Julia Belas.

How did South Africa get the better of Italy?

And who will we pick in our Ones to Watch prediction game?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.