The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Germany crash out, Morocco’s fairytale debut and group stage awards

Posted on August 3, 2023 in Podcasts

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup as two-time champions Germany are knocked out by debutants Morocco.

Hayley McQueen makes her hosting debut at this World Cup, alongside Lynsey Hooper and the WSL’s ex-England striker Natasha Dowie.

What more should Germany have done? How did Morocco pull off the win over Colombia? Nina Potzel joins us to make sense of the shock.

Plus look back at the group stages and pick our star player, best XI, goal of tournament and favourite to win. Do you agree with our choices?

And who goes into the knockout rounds leading our Ones to Watch prediction game?

Join Lynsey HooperKait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

