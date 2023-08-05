The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Barry crockers for Norway and Switzerland, ten goals put Japan and Spain into quarters

The Offside Rule brings you the latest from the Women’s World Cup latest as the knockout rounds begin.

Kait Borsay is joined by Helen Hardy in Australia and Aston Villa manager Carla Ward to analyse the 10 goals of the day and more.

After Japan beat Norway to make the quarter-finals, will we see a change of manager for Norway and how do you stop Japan? Mia Eriksson joins us to discuss just that.

How did Spain turn things around to produce such a big win over Switzerland?

What formation does Carla think England should use against Nigeria?

And who will we pick as our Ones to Watch?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.