The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: USA Crash Out, Dutch Are Through And The Lionesses Prepare For The Super Falcons!

The Offside Rule brings you up to date with the latest from the Women’s World Cup and what a day it was.



USA’s dream of a 3 peat came crashing down as they lost on penalties to Sweden. We hear from the US stars including Megan Rapinoe, who missed from the spot on her final World Cup appearance, in the aftermath.



Kait Borsay is joined by Lynsey Hooper, Tash Dowie and Sara Ach to make sense of it, and ask what next for women’s football’s most successful team.



We also look ahead to Monday’s clash between England vs Nigeria, hearing from Helen Hardy and African football expert Alasdair Howarth, and review the Netherlands’ 2-0 win over South Africa.



As if that wasn’t enough we of course catch you up with the latest from our ongoing One to Watch predictions game. Enjoy!

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.