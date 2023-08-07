The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England pass penalty test, James sees red and Kerr back

Posted on August 7, 2023 in Podcasts

The Offside Rule has the latest from the Women’s World Cup after England survived penalties to reach the quarter-finals.

First up, we hear from England’s Alex Greenwood and Nigeria’s Toni Payne.

Lynsey Hooper, Helen Hardy and Jade Moore, the WSL midfielder with over 50 England caps, are here to react to the Lionesses’ performance and more.

What did we think of Lauren James’ red card? And why didn’t England score in normal time?

After Sam Kerr made her first World Cup appearance we look at Australia’s performance against Denmark with Anna Harrington.

And who will we pick as our Ones to Watch?

Join Lynsey HooperKait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2023 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: