The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: England pass penalty test, James sees red and Kerr back

The Offside Rule has the latest from the Women’s World Cup after England survived penalties to reach the quarter-finals.

First up, we hear from England’s Alex Greenwood and Nigeria’s Toni Payne.

Lynsey Hooper, Helen Hardy and Jade Moore, the WSL midfielder with over 50 England caps, are here to react to the Lionesses’ performance and more.

What did we think of Lauren James’ red card? And why didn’t England score in normal time?

After Sam Kerr made her first World Cup appearance we look at Australia’s performance against Denmark with Anna Harrington.

And who will we pick as our Ones to Watch?

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.