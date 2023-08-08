The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Colombia book England quarter-final, four for France, dream runs end for Jamaica and Morocco

Posted on August 8, 2023

The Offside Rule is here to update you on the Women’s World Cup as England’s quarter-final opponents are confirmed – Colombia.

Hayley McQueen is with two WSL and ex-England players Natasha Dowie and Jade Moore to discuss all that and more.

After Colombia made their first ever quarter-final, how did they undo Jamaica?

Now France have stormed into a quarter-final against Australia, which way will that one go?

And how will Morocco reflect on that debut World Cup campaign? Amine El Amri joins us to discuss.

Plus, who are our Ones to Watch for the quarter-finals?

Join Lynsey HooperKait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

